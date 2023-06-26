Breakout sessions delved into the potential of localised data and carbon financing projects to drive farm-level improvements. Credit: Better Cotton

The in-person and online event, held from 21-22 June in Amsterdam, Netherlands, concluded after bringing together over 350 industry stakeholders from 38 countries.

Alan McClay, CEO of Better Cotton, said: “This year’s conference has been a resounding success. We’ve heard from experts throughout fashion supply chains, from valued cotton farmers in our network right through to the brands and retailers that source their products. Discussions have reiterated the urgent action required to tackle the worst effects of the climate crisis, but there was also a clear consensus around the need to deliver a profound impact at farm level. With a regenerative approach and this group of changemakers we can push for social and environmental transformation.”

The opening day featured a member meeting that provided a preview of Better Cotton’s upcoming India Impact Report. Keynote speeches from Nisha Onta, regional coordinator for Asia at WOCAN, and Antonie Fountain, CEO of the Voice Network, set the stage for discussions on climate action and sustainable livelihoods.

Sessions highlighted the impact of climate change on cotton farming communities and explored collaborative solutions. Breakout sessions delved into the potential of localised data and carbon financing projects to drive farm-level improvements.

The topic of sustainable livelihoods saw an engaging conversation on living income facilitated by Antonie Fountain, accompanied by IDH senior innovation manager Ashlee Tuttleman. A quiz challenged agricultural myths, and winners were invited to join impromptu panel discussions. Further sessions explored the concepts of “wellbeing” and “sustainable livelihoods,” with experiences shared by Better Cotton farmer Julia Felipe from Mozambique and Jyoti Macwan, secretary-general of SEWA, a women’s employment association.

The second day began with a keynote presentation by Maxine Bédat, founder and director of the New Standard Institute, emphasising the importance of data and traceability in a sector facing increased regulation. Better Cotton senior traceability manager Jacky Broomhead discussed the organisation’s traceability system as a potential solution, along with industry experts Erin Klett from Verité and Sarah Solomon from the US Department of Labour. Breakout sessions covered topics such as traceability efforts, transparency benefits for farmers, greenwashing concerns, and impact measurement.

The conference concluded with a focus on regenerative agriculture, featuring a keynote speech by Felipe Villela, founder of reNature. Better Cotton representatives Nathalie Ernst and Emma Dennis highlighted the organisation’s commitment to regenerative practices and their positive impact on nature and society. A panel discussion featuring farmers from India, Pakistan, and the US explored the effects of adopting regenerative practices and addressed misconceptions surrounding their applicability.

