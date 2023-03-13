As part of the collaboration, BGMEA, supported by GIZ, will develop an ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Digital Data Reporting Platform for collecting and publishing data on the sustainability performance of BGMEA member factories.

BGMEA will establish a Due Diligence Unit for BGMEA member factories to assist them in getting ready for the Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (HREDD) requirements. This unit will support factory management and mid-level management of RMG factories including, sustainability officers, social compliance officers, HR officers to integrate environmental and human rights due diligence in their operations and meet buyers’ expectations regarding the implementation of risk mitigating measures.

As per the agreement signed on 9 March, BGMEA and GIZ will work together to develop and implement the online platform for collecting and publishing data on the sustainability performance of BGMEA member factories.

It also aims to build the capacity of BGMEA on maintaining the platform and publishing sustainability performance data.

The objective of the Due Diligence Unit at BGMEA is to provide a one-stop service for BGMEA members regarding the upcoming legislative changes related to due diligence and sustainability.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said: “Through this project we believe we will be able to take another giant leap towards sustainability, and represent the “Made In Bangladesh” tag to the entire world as a symbol of excellence.”

Last month, the Exports Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh reported the country booked a 14.3% increase in ready-made garment exports for the first seven months of the year against the same period last year.