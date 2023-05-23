Birla Cellulose has partnered with TextileGenesis to provide traceability and transparency solutions (Credit: Shutterstock).

Following a successful pilot run last year with a global brand to understand the feasibility and adaptability of the TextileGenesis platform, Birla Cellulose said it is now expanding the scope to include more brands on the TextileGensis platform in addition to the existing GreenTrack platform.

The company said it will be leveraging on TextileGenesis’ blockchain-enabled digital traceability platform, which is a key tool for providing transparency across the textile value chain to the end consumer.

Man Mohan Singh, chief marketing officer at Birla Cellulose, Grasim Industries, said: “Our partnership with TextileGenesis is one more step towards our commitment to offering a completely transparent supply chain and creating visibility to the sustainably managed forests that are among the most important aspect of responsibly produced viscose.

“Birla Cellulose has for the last three consecutive years achieved the Dark Green Shirt status in the Canopy’s Hot Button Report, a testimony to our continuous efforts on the conservation of Ancient & Endangered Forests and robust initiatives to scale circular business models in the fashion.”

The company also highlighted it is actively collaborating with brands and supply chain partners, innovators, and orchestrators such as Canopy, Fashion for Good, and Circular Fashion Partnership, for scaling its circular business model.

Birla Cellulose’s blockchain-based and molecular tracer-backed platform ‘GreenTrack – Fibre Traceability tool’, launched in 2019, has 90+ brands and 1500+ value chain partners on board now with over 56000 MT of fibre tracked across the globe.

The platform provides end-to-end traceability of the value chain from forest to fashion.

Amit Gautam, chief executive officer and founder of TextileGenesis, explained: “With increasing compliance and reputational risks, CEOs and boards of top 100 fashion brands have committed to using 100% sustainable and traceable fibres over the next five years, with transparency being a core part of business priorities.

“Sustainability and traceability are intertwined, and it’s great to partner with Birla Cellulose and deliver transparency solutions for the brands. Our supply chain traceability platform will create digital solutions for Birla Cellulose’s innovative and sustainable fibres across the entire supply chain using Fibercoins traceability technology.”

Birla Cellulose pointed out that brands today are seeking end-to-end visibility across the value chain rather than just their immediate supplier. Adding further, the company said brands are encouraging environmental sustainability through business practices that help both brands and consumers.

In March, Nanollose renewed its partnership with the pulp and fibre business arm of the Aditya Birla Group, Birla Cellulose, to commercialise its eco-friendly and sustainable “tree-free” fibres.