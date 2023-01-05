Image via Getty Images

The British Council in partnership with the University of the Arts London Fashion, Textiles and Technology Institute (UAL FTTI) has invited proposals for its second Fashion, Textiles and Technology (FTT) New Landscapes Catalyst R&D Grant Scheme with the aim of aiding research and development in sustainable fashion and textiles between the UK and International ODA eligible countries.

The pilot programme was launched in October 2021 to help fashion, textiles and related technologies (FTT) industries re-think and re-evaluate their impact on both people and planet. The new programme builds on the success of this initial pilot programme.

The New Landscapes: Fashion, Textiles and Technology Catalyst R&D Grant Scheme, which is worth GBP120,000 (US$144,350) in total, will provide five collaborative grants of up to GBP6,000 cash and up to GBP15,000 in-kind support to proposals that:

Grow global networks to enable development of practice, experimentation and testing of sustainable design and production solutions that inspire positive environmental change.

Support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to exchange methods of designing and producing in a more sustainable and socially engaged way.

Support young designers to become advocates for sustainable, ethical and socially engaged fashion, textiles and related technologies.

The grant is open to all designers, design entrepreneurs, and SMEs from UK and Official Development Assistance (ODA) countries and proposal submissions are must be made by Monday, 6 February 2023.

Following the release of the findings from the pilot study, professor Jane Harris, director of FTTI, said: “The New Landscapes R&D pilot report shows how much potential there is to apply established research and implement environmentally and socially responsible practices in the fashion and textiles sector at a global scale. We are truly inspired by the impact achieved through this knowledge exchange project in a relatively short period of time, as the SME case studies outline.”