For almost two decades, Burberry has partnered with Pattern to produce luxury ready-to-wear including quilts and downs for its outerwear at the Italian company’s product development site in Turin, Italy.

With this investment, Burberry will secure capacity, build technical outerwear capability and further embed sustainability into its value chain.

The acquisition, which includes employees, equipment and inventory, will complement Burberry’s manufacturing centres in Yorkshire, UK, where it will continue to weave gabardine and make the British luxury brand’s iconic heritage trench coat, and invest in its operations. It follows the successful integration of Burberry’s leather goods hub in Florence, Italy.

Approximately 70 of Pattern’s employees in Turin will join Burberry on completion of the acquisition, expected later this year. Pattern will continue to operate the parts of the business not included in the transaction.

The newly acquired operations will remain in Turin.

Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO, commented: “This strategic investment is an important next step in bringing our outerwear category to full potential. It will enhance our capabilities, building on our strong foundations in the UK, and provide greater control over the quality, delivery and sustainability of our products. It’s an exciting development and I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues on board.”

In August, Burberry said it was the first luxury fashion brand to receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its net zero emissions target.