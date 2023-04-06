C&A joins more than 80 actors in the fashion industry in taking focused, collaborative action to tackle fibre fragmentation of textiles into the natural environment, and to work toward zero impacts of fibre shedding. Other signatories include adidas, NIKE, and Patagonia.

The Microfibre 2030 Commitment was established by The Microfibre Consortium (TMC), a non-profit, international cross-industry group working to address the problem of fibre fragmentation from clothing textiles. The Commitment aims to eliminate the environmental impact from microfibres, with 250 companies joining as signatories by 2030.

Suzanne McKenna, Chief Range & Sustainability Officer at C&A Europe, says: “Joining the Microfibre 2030 Commitment lets us take effective action in supporting research into microfibre shedding. It is imperative that we act, and act now. Microfibres have the potential to harm the environment, wildlife, and people. Together we can identify the root causes of microfibre pollution and take action to stop it.”

Dr. Kelly Sheridan, research director at The Microfibre Consortium, adds: “We are delighted to welcome C&A as a signatory to the Microfibre 2030 Commitment, joining us in our industry-wide effort to reduce microfibre release to protect our environment.”

Throughout the product lifecycle, textile products shed potentially harmful microfibers. As a new signatory of the Microfibre 2030 Commitment, C&A will contribute to research into fibre fragmentation by testing the release of microfibers during domestic laundering a minimum of eight fabrics per year.

These tests will be conducted following the quantitative methodology developed by the Consortium and executed by the initiative’s partner laboratory, Intertek. The test results will be uploaded to The Microfibre Data Portal, supporting the Consortium’s overall research to drive industry action.

Suzanne McKenna, chief range & sustainability officer at C&A Europe emphasises: “We are proud to collaborate with colleagues from across the textiles sector as part of the Microfibre 2030 Commitment. It is self-evident that this has to be a team effort. This is why we want to encourage industry stakeholders to join. Together, we will have a real impact on microfibre-pollution from textiles.”