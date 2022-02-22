C&A inks four-year deal with Recover for recycled cotton

Photo: Recover

Recover will integrate its fibre into C&A´s supply chain structure, as well as provide tech support to help the spinners and weavers optimise the yarns and fabrics.

Recover is a material sciences company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fibre, and cotton fibre blends.

“More sustainable fashion must not be a niche product. Our collaboration with Recover is a milestone on our way towards a more sustainable future characterised by quality fashion available at affordable prices,” says Aleix Busquets Gonzalez, director global sustainability at C&A.

Together the partners aim to develop a scalable circularity ecosystem in Europe, with a better future based on post-consumer materials.

Alejandro Raña, chief business development officer at Recover, adds: “In alignment with our act-as-one philosophy, we are delighted to bring Recover’s expertise and tech support to our partnership with C&A through the integration of our fibre within their supply chain. By combining a long-term commitment with high production volumes, we are ensuring a real lasting impact on the industry.”

The first collection made with Recover fibre is due to hit stores in April, with C&A´s Clockhouse range.

C&A recently opened a new R&D facility in Monchengladbach, Germany, incorporating the latest technology and producing the next-generation sustainable fashion.

The retailer said last year its Factory for Innovation in Textiles (FIT) will initially focus on the production of jeans and would see the integration of highly automated processes in the sewing room and laundry.

