Calida Group acquires Cosabella in $80m deal

The Calida Group says the acquisition of the highly profitable and internationally recognised Cosabella brand will strengthen its position in the core segment of underwear and lingerie and paves the way for entry into the US market for its own Calida and Aubade brands.

The Calida Group’s proven brand expertise and platform model will unleash Cosabella’s growth potential in both the US and European markets, the company said.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q2 2022.

Cosabella was founded in 1983 by Valeria and Ugo Campello in Miami, USA. A family-owned business with its second-generation management employs approximately 50 people and generated sales in the United States of US$29m and an EBITDA of $4.8m in 2021.

The Calida Group believes that with Cosabella’s strong growing digital business (online share above 50%) and proven omnichannel capabilities, it is an ideal strategic fit to complete the Calida Group’s existing business with the brands Calida, Aubade, erlich textil as well as Lafuma Mobilier and will further enhance its continuous growth.

With its Italian heritage, Cosabella embodies a still largely untapped potential in the European market, which will be unleashed with the help of the Calida Group’s advantageous market position in the region. Additionally, this acquisition creates an ideal starting position for the US market entry of its brands Calida and Aubade. Cosabella will serve as the US hub for the successful geographical expansion of the Calida Group, which is in line with the strategy Accelerate 2026.

With the integration into the Calida Group, existing production sites and its branding platform will be leveraged by Cosabella, allowing for the optimisation of synergies as well as promising growth potential in the two key markets Europe and US.

Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Calida Group, says: “With the acquisition of the strong e-commerce brand Cosabella, we continue focusing the Calida Group on its core segment while simultaneously enhancing its online growth. This transaction is completely in line with the strategy Accelerate 2026 and highly accretive for all stakeholders. As a family business, Cosabella shares our group’s values regarding quality, customer service, long-term business development, and inclusion.”

Guido Campello, Managing Director of Cosabella: “Along with my sister, Silvia Campello, and the entire Cosabella team, we are delighted to unleash our growth potential in the US and Europe together with the experts of the Calida Group. Our company’s continued momentum as an inclusive brand leader further emphasises that future growth potential. With the Calida Group’s famous brand expertise and shared platform, we will be able to capitalise on global synergies and advance the evolution of our brand. We are especially happy to have found a partner that shares the same values as our long-standing family business including high quality craftsmanship, inclusiveness, comfort and European production.”