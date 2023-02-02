Photographer: Galit Rodan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Canada Goose Generations recommerce platform will allow customers to shop and trade-in pre-loved styles. The site will be powered by Trove, a branded resale operating system.

Building on the brand’s reputation for making high quality, function-first outerwear and apparel, ‘Generations’ offers an authorised reselling platform that keeps Canada Goose products in circulation, giving them a second, third and fourth lifetime.

Consumers can trade-in their Canada Goose outerwear and apparel, as well as shop an assortment of renowned styles, iconic heritage pieces and limited-edition items. The trade-in can be done online at Generations.CanadaGoose.com, where they will be assessed and authenticated. Compensation will be delivered via a Canada Goose gift card, which can be used online and in stores across the US.

The carefully curated assortment pays homage to decades of care and craft, featuring vintage pieces from the brand’s 65-year archive that will drop frequently, pre-loved items from consumers, and refreshed Canada Goose products.

Carrie Baker, president of Canada Goose, said: “Canada Goose Generations is our purpose in action – a tangible and meaningful way to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. We build products that last a lifetime and each one has a story to tell. Generations extends their collective tale while minimising their environmental impact.”

Canada Goose Generations is driven by the brand’s purpose platform, ‘Humanature’, which unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives. The Canadian brand first entered the circular economy through its Resource Centres Program, which provides excess fabrics and materials to communities in Canada’s North since 2009, complementing its long-trusted product warranty programme and repair services.

Generations launches first in the United States, with plans to expand into Canada later this year.

Last year, Canada Goose unveiled its largest collection of apparel featuring Preferred Fibres and Materials (PFMs) as part of its bid to transition 90% of its materials to PFMs by 2025.