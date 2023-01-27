The trade body representing Canada’s apparel sector says it supports the potentially incoming bill that requires companies to disclose how they are tackling modern slavery in supply chains, but warns gaps in its architecture could cause confusion.
Canadian apparel sector supports proposed forced labour bill but urges clarity
