Chargeurs *PCC adds to leadership to drive growth and sustainability

Chargeurs *PCC, which designs interlining for fashion brands to help garments retain their shape and structure has named Fabrizio Vincenzi as its new chief operating officer, Nico Dapoto, as its chief supply chain officer and Giorgio Marcarino, who is returning to Chargeurs, as its new general manager, EMEA.

Chargeurs say Vincenzi, Dapoto and Marcarino will bring decades of rich experience to Chargeurs in their respective areas of expertise — operations, global supply chain management and international sales.

Vincenzi, previously chief product engineer and director of sourcing for Brooks Brothers, will focus on implementing efficient, sustainable and innovative solutions, adds Chargeurs.

Dapoto is described as a leader in supply chain transformation in the fashion and apparel industry, most recently as senior supply chain manager for UAE-based Chalhoub Group. Prior to that, he spent nearly five years in New York at Brooks Brothers in a series of planning roles, most recently serving as director, demand planning, financial planning and analytics.

Related

Reporting directly to Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs *PCC Fashion Technologies and Chargeurs Luxury Materials, Dapoto will oversee global demand planning, procurement, warehouse management and logistics, as well as order management, fulfilment and delivery.

Marcarino, who is rejoining Chargeurs after having served as the group’s sales director for Italy, will oversee all sales and operations in the EMEA region.

Tanzi said: “We’re extremely pleased to welcome Giorgio back to the company and to add Fabrizio and Nico to the team as we continue to execute our global growth strategy, take advantage of our global manufacturing footprint, and focus on driving sustainability and digital innovation.”

In February, Chargeurs *PCC launched two sustainable wool padding blends featuring blockchain-backed Nativa wool.