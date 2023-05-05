Fireboy DML will be performing at the metaverse debut of Clarks on 18 May (Credit: Image via Clarks Originals).

Clarks is stepping into the metaverse in partnership with Empire Music by organising a musical concert Beyond Worlds: A Musical Metaverse Experience for its customer base from the comfort of their homes.

Pippa Stephens, a senior apparel analyst at Just Style’s parent organisation GlobalData, explains: “Although the future of the metaverse in the global apparel market remains relatively undecided, it is expected to be most successful for players targeting younger consumers who are more digitally adept.”

Stephens cautions, however that with Clarks tending to cater towards families and older shoppers, who are less likely to engage with this technology, it is particularly important for it to ensure that its endeavours in the metaverse have relevance among these demographics, or else it will struggle to make it a success.

Fans around the world will be able to enjoy music by acclaimed Afrobeats artists like Fireboy DML, Nissi and June Freedom.

These artists will interact with the audience, creating an immersive experience as they perform their hit songs and, in addition, each artist will perform one brand new, never before heard track.

Fans will be able to watch this on 18 May 2023 at 1:30 PM EST/6:30 PM BST on Fireboy DML’s YouTube channel.

Tara McRae, Clarks CMDO said: “We are very excited about this innovative, creative campaign and metaverse concert experience. We are always looking to push the boundaries in the social space and this virtual concert is a great example.

“Clarks Originals has been embedded in music culture for years but taking it virtually is a first for us. This is a new way to immerse our fans like never before and we couldn’t have chosen a better collective of musicians to do that with, with Fireboy at the helm. The best part is anyone can stream it live for free and join us on this fantastic experience.”