Crystal International announces Net Zero 2050 vision  

The announcement of the new Crystal Net Zero 2050 Vision comes as Crystal International steps up its long-term sustainability commitment to be in-line with the climate science to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. The company has also set the interim target of reducing 35% aggregate greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, aligning with a science-based target approach and has submitted its net zero commitment to Science Based Targets initiatives (SBTi).

Manufacturing giant Crystal International Group has spearheaded sustainability in the apparel manufacturing industry since 2007 and began its five-year Sustainability Targets which are now in their third cycle. Over the last 15 years, the company says it has been driving factories and supply chains to decarbonise with a view to help and revitalise the planet, and by virtue of years of efforts, its carbon footprint per product has reduced by 40% since 2007.

Commenting on the decarbonisation journey, Andrew Lo, chief executive officer of Crystal International said: “The challenges are high, but we have an opportunity to save our world by changing the way we work and collaborate. We encourage joint efforts in mitigating climate change and hope more experts, industry peers, and other stakeholders, who share similar climate visions, would join hands with us to establish high ambition in its own areas to support carbon reduction.”

To achieve this long-term ambition, Crystal International claims it is integrating net zero practices into daily operations and ramping up decarbonisation actions and formulating a net zero strategy and roadmap, including the enhancement of productivity and energy efficiency, augmenting the use of on-site renewable energy, and exploring opportunities for both off-site renewable energy resources and new green technologies. All Crystal factories will have their own carbon reduction target and specifically defined decarbonisation measures required to achieve the climate goals within a clear timetable, it says.

Founded in Hong Kong in 1970, Crystal International has a diversified product portfolio categorised into five product segments, namely Lifestyle wear, Denim, Intimate, Sweater, and Sportswear and outdoor apparel, with leading positions in corresponding categories. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group operates a multi-country manufacturing platform, with around 18 production facilities spanning five countries, namely Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Crystal International will unveil a preview of its multi-faceted communications next month to mark the start of this milestone and to demonstrate its motivation – including a promotional video and thematic webpage, and different labels and recognition related to net zero that are in progress.

Crystal International says it will continuously work with its customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders along the supply chain to drive forward the transition to a net zero fashion future.

Last year (2021) The company carried out a feasibility study into the installation of on-site rooftop photovoltaic systems at factories in Vietnam and Cambodia and said it would be progressively installing on-site solar photovoltaic system in all factories that are operationally viable.

