Credit: shutterstock

The acquisition of Matchmycolor aligns with Datacolor’s vision to continuously invest in strengthening its comprehensive product portfolio of high-precision hardware and software solutions as well as its global service and sales organisation helping even more customers get colour right.

“We welcome all employees of Matchmycolor in the Datacolor family. This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver innovative colour management solutions, strengthening Datacolor’s comprehensive software offering. Together, we will empower customers to achieve accurate and consistent colour performance across the globe,” said Albert Busch, CEO at Datacolor.

The owners of Matchmycolor, Michael Jakobi and Judy van de Langkruis, said the deal will enable them to serve customers in a much larger market than before: “As one company, we will be able to offer an even wider range of solutions that will help customers achieve their colour management goals.”

Matchmycolor was created in 2009 through a management buyout from the former Ciba Specialty Chemicals and achieved sales of about CHF 3 million in fiscal 2022 with around 20 employees, mainly software specialists. The Matchmycolor team will continue to work out of the company’s Basel offices.