Negotiations to set up a successor organisation to the former Dutch Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textile (AGT) have ended in failure. Credit: SER

The extensive negotiations to establish a successor organisation to the former Dutch Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textile (AG T) which came to a close at the end of 2021, focusing on promoting sustainability and ethical practices within the industry, have ended with no progress.

Parties involved, including representatives from businesses, trade unions, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), were unable to reach a consensus on the scope of the potential agreement. Consequently, the negotiation process has been closed.

The participating entities included prominent trade associations such as INretail and Modint, trade unions CNV and FNV, and NGOs Solidaridad and UNICEF.

According to the Social and Economic Council of Netherlands (SER) the parties involved “could not agree on the scope of the possible agreement,” leading to the closure of the negotiation process. Despite this setback, the parties remain committed to pursuing future collaborations and bilateral partnerships that address the critical issues impacting the textile supply chain.

Discussions on exploring a new agreement began at the end of 2021 between businesses, trade unions and NGOs with an aim to establish an agreement to further human rights, international labour rights, the environment and animal welfare in the garments and textile sector.

Parties jointly looked to drive leadership on responsible business conduct due diligence, aligned with the OECD Guidelines and the UNGPs on business and human rights.