New platform bridges the gap between brands and suppliers, promoting circularity and reducing waste. Credit: Material Exchange

Material Exchange’s launch of the Deadstock Depot aims to tackle the pressing issue of waste in the fashion industry and contribute to a more circular and sustainable approach.

By sourcing materials at a lower cost and receiving them more quickly compared to ordering new fabrics, brands can reduce their environmental footprint.

Simultaneously, suppliers can transform what was once considered disposal into a revenue stream.

“The Deadstock Depot makes it easy for brands to find deadstock materials and take advantage of the many benefits they bring,” said Ben Felton, Material Exchange’s chief strategy officer. “This includes lower cost, lower environmental impact, and faster speed to market. For suppliers, it’s also a big win, giving them an opportunity to get materials that are gathering dust in their warehouses back into circulation.”

Suppliers who join the Deadstock Depot platform enjoy the advantages of having their deadstock fabrics digitised and marketed online, as well as at physical shows. Brands seeking deadstock materials can browse through a wide range of options, accompanied by high-quality visuals, detailed attribute data, Fabric Detail Sheets, Internal Test Reports, and the ability to order samples.

The need for sustainable measures within the fashion industry is acute, as can be seen in some of the latest statistics:

“Since the 2000s, fashion production has doubled and it will likely triple by 2050, according to the American Chemical Society”

92 million tonnes of unwanted fabrics are disposed of each year

14.5 million tonnes of textiles were landfilled and incinerated in 2018

The utilisation of deadstock materials holds significant importance in addressing these sustainability challenges. Unlike the production of new fabrics, deadstock fabrics have already been created, eliminating the need for additional water, energy, or virgin raw materials. The Deadstock Depot serves as a global marketplace where brands can access these unused fabrics and integrate them into their upcoming collections.

In 2022, Material Exchange raised EUR25m ($27.08m) in Series A funding to bolster its work in driving sustainable business practices for the fashion industry.