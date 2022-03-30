Delta Apparel launches new ‘on-demand’ digital print solution 

Designed to meet the market demands of its ‘Digital First’ offering by its DTG2Go business unit, Delta Apparel says completion of the project increases capacity for future growth.

In collaboration with Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and provider of licensed sports merchandise, DTG2Go has installed the new technology at four of its existing digital print facilities.

Delta Apparel says the business process is the first of its kind, “revolutionising” the made-to-order business model with garment quality, print aesthetics and repeatability standards required to support the Fanatics commerce real-time licensed sports merchandise business model.

It adds the digital production process allows custom orders to be produced, packaged, and shipped to the end consumer within 24 hours from receipt of order.

Robert Humphreys, chairman and CEO of Delta Apparel says: “This new technology significantly increased our capacity allowing us to proudly meet the high demand for garments for fans of the LA Rams after their recent Super Bowl victory. Additional equipment will be installed this quarter further expanding our

overall digital print capacity as we prepare for future growth with Fanatics.”

The company anticipates continued growth in its DTG2Go on-demand digital print services and, as a result, is increasing its fleet of digital equipment with printers and dryers and continuing to invest in front-end technology.

Delta Apparel acquired tech provider Autoscale.ai last summer to provide a seamless on-demand solution to customers – from design to fulfillment.