Digital marketplace for deadstock fabric launches

Spotlighted by the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), Last Yarn is on a mission is to rescue deadstock fabric which would otherwise end up in landfill, with a vision to reduce and repurpose overstock. It has been co-founded by designer Deborah Lyons, a former recipient of the Tradeshow Access Programme grant co-ordinated by UKFT.

She said: “The industry has a lot of catching up to do, and while we’re using…deadstock, we also need to research new materials and get to a stage where fully recycled or sustainable fabrics are available to the wider public”.

Last Yarn is seeking like-minded partners who share the values of quality craftsmanship, excellence in design, and a people and planet first approach. From launch, brands and curators include Bianca Saunders, Singer Sewing Machines, By Rotation, MDX University, Fashion Revolution, Red Carpet Green Dress, Maison Lyons, and We are Kin.

The initiative also includes the Last Yarn Academy, providing bespoke mentoring and fabric scholarships to schools and colleges with a focus on localisation, regeneration and collaboration, celebrating inclusivity and innovation.

Throughout the year digital and in-person activations will include workshops and events, collection previews, and panel discussions, open to everyone in the Last Yarn community.

