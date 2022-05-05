Digital supply chain platform Tengiva raises CAD4.95m in seed funding

Headquartered in Quebec, Tengiva is a digital supply chain platform for the global textiles industry. The company was founded in 2018 to address the supply chain and distribution challenges experienced by textile manufacturers and apparel brands. Today, the platform enables real-time and direct online sourcing of textiles for apparel brands in 30 countries around the world.

The digital supply chain platform’s funding round was led by Fonds Ecofuel with participation from Inovia, Anges Québec, Active Impact Investments, and N49P. The funds raised include CAD1.7m in commercialisation funding from the Investissement Québec Innovation Program and a CAD100,000 grant from the Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) Seed Funding programme.

By modernising the complex and outdated months-long sourcing and distribution process used in the textile industry, Tengiva claims to make it easier for clothing brands to seamlessly source the textiles needed directly from manufacturers in the quantities they need, while enabling sellers to build their online presence, easily showcase their materials to develop new business relationships, and reach new markets.

“The textiles industry is one of the oldest in the world, with the manufacture and trade of fabrics dating back thousands of years,” says Annie Cyr, CEO and co-founder of Tengiva. “While consumers today can easily purchase fashion products online from any clothing brand worldwide, the supply chain that enables the flow of textiles from mill to fabric manufacturer to apparel brand has not kept pace. Our platform is changing this by modernising the global distribution and trade of textiles, ensuring the critical steps that take place behind the scenes of every piece of clothing manufactured and sold, is as automated and streamlined as possible.”

In addition to enabling what it calls unprecedented access to materials across the supply chain, Tengiva says it also takes a holistic approach to addressing sustainability. By centralising and providing structured access to data for textiles manufacturers and apparel brands, Tengiva aims to optimise resource usage, increase transparency across the entire supply chain, and promote better practices – such as CO2 emissions calculations, material combination recyclability, and recommendations around production processes that lower the environmental impact and reduce chemical usage. This approach to driving sustainability in the textiles industry led to Tengiva attracting interest from Fonds Ecofuel, a leading cleantech fund based in Montreal, and Active Impact Investments, which Tengiva says is Canada’s largest climate tech seed fund.

In 2021, the digital supply chain platform was among 12 companies in Canada and the US to be selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders. During this time, Tengiva relaunched its proprietary technology, completed beta testing of its platform, and reconfirmed its product-market-fit for both manufacturers and apparel brands. The Tengiva platform is now ready for global commercialisation, which will be a primary focus for the company in 2022.