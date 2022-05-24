eBay sneaker store rewards customers for wearing kicks 

The new eBay ‘Wear ‘Em Out Store’ on Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles is said to be stocking exclusive and coveted sneaker styles for up to 70% off market price, with lower prices for shoppers who choose to wear their purchases when walking out the door.

According to a recent survey of over 1,000 sneaker fans, commissioned by eBay, most respondents said they wear less than half of their collections, so the Wear ‘Em Out Store is designed to encourage fans to show off their favourite styles.

“The Wear ‘Em Out Store celebrates a love of sneakers, while acknowledging that sneakerheads are often balancing what they wear with what they keep in the box,” said Garry Thaniel, GM of Sneakers at eBay.

eBay explains the store will feature a selection of what it sees as the season’s most coveted styles, including new releases that would normally only be available at deadstock prices.

eBay says it has long been the go-to destination for shoppers to find highly coveted and authentic sneakers, with 14 pairs of sneakers sold every minute.

The resale retailer believes its Authenticity Guarantee has significantly changed the way people buy and sell sneakers as it brings an added layer of trust to every transaction, and since its launch, eBay says more than two million sneakers have been authenticated globally.

