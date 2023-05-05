The new reporting tool on retail sales was launched at the start of May (Credit: Europe Outdoor Group).

The new reporting tool, led by Pauline Shepherd, will provide retail sell-through analysis for the UK outdoor market initially – with aspirations to extend coverage across Europe – including historical data back to 2019.

EOG explained that with data being collected down to the Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) level, service will enable subscribers to have unparalleled access to secure, aggregated sales information, allowing analysis by a multitude of filters, including sales channel, region, product category, price point, gender, and more.

Subscribers will also be granted access to an interactive dashboard with the ability to analyse data, providing evidence-based insights to inform operational strategies, sales forecasts, omnichannel retail trend monitoring, brand and model sales performance, and competitor benchmarking.

The reporting tool, which has taken two years to develop, is an audit of the full retail landscape, covering sell-through data from all key channels, including, chains and independents, big-box and speciality, online and D2C.

Retailers that are already contributing to the service include the JD Outdoors Group, Decathlon, Wiggle, Sport Pursuit, Ultimate Outdoors, Alpine Trek, TYF Adventure, Tog24, Equip, Merrell, and more, with additional doors being recruited on a daily basis.

Pauline Shepherd, head of market insights at the European Outdoor Group, said: “The importance of this service for the outdoor industry cannot be overstated. The data and insights provided by Sporting Insights were instrumental in lobbying of national and international support for the cycling industry throughout the pandemic. Being able to understand and quantify the economics of the outdoor industry will enable us to better lobby local, national, and European governments and ensure that our industry does not fall behind.”

The Outdoor Market Intelligence service is launching initially in the UK market but with an eye on the wider European geography and an aspiration to extend its coverage in the future.

The service went live at the start of this month and offers subscription levels on a category-by-category basis, outlined in a pricing matrix.

Organisations are increasingly leveraging resources to create tools for mapping data around sustainability and due diligence in supply chains, particularly. Recently, the Social & Labor Convergence Programme (SLCP) launched its new Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) Toolkit to mitigate human rights risks in supply chains.