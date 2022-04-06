Evrnu unveils recyclable material made from 100% textile waste

Using cotton textile waste as its sole raw material, 100% NuCycl r-lyocell is designed to replace and outperform virgin cellulosic and plastic-based materials and offer significant impact reductions, all while maintaining recyclability, Evrnu says.

The Seattle-based firm specialises in regenerative fibre technologies, including the recent debut of NuCycl which was featured in the Adidas by Stella McCartney Infinite Hoodie prototype.

To create 100% NuCycl r-lyocell, Evrnu has advanced the existing lyocell manufacturing method, which traditionally processes virgin wood, to instead process textile waste. By tuning its technologies to fit into existing manufacturing infrastructure, Evrnu says it is creating a pathway to quickly scale its chemical recycling solutions for the fashion industry.

The new fibre marks Evrnu’s first commercially available fibre, with the firm noting not only does it use cotton textile waste diverted from landfills as its only input, but it can directly replace 90% of current textile fibres, including cotton, man-made cellulosic fibres, nylon, and polyester. Evrnu says this is a “huge breakthrough” for the textile industry, which has long been searching for bio-based alternatives to plastic.

“We have at least a 20-year push to innovate around climate change to make up for the past 100 years of collateral industrial damage,” says Stacy Flynn, co-founder and CEO of Evrnu. “Our team and partners are dedicated and aligned to outperforming and scaling textile recycling solutions to bring our industry into balance with natural systems.”

Evrnu has raised US$31m in funding to date and is currently building a new facility in the southeast US to demonstrate its fibre regeneration technologies at commercial scale. This new facility will service 17,000 metric tonnes of pulp and 2,000 tons of fibre per year.

“For the first time in the history of the textile industry we can now outperform 90% of the market using what is currently perceived as waste,” says Christopher Stanev, CTO of Evrnu. “Since we founded Evrnu, we have proven our technologies not only work but are scalable using existing infrastructure; imagine what our industry will look like when we are done.”

The company has launched the new fibre with a premium T-shirt made of 100% NuCycl r-lyocell by designer Carlos Campos. The garment is now available on CarlosCampos.com for $110.