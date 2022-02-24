Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
February 24, 2022

EXCLUSIVE COMMENTS: H&M hopes first STEM programme will drive greener future for fashion

H&M is rolling out of its first STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) programme in the UK this month and tells Just Style exclusively how it hopes the move will help drive a greener future for fashion.

By Beth Wright

H&M STEM h&m stem H&M Group pre-pandemic H&M Group Eastern Europe H&M Group Eastern Europe

H&M is to launch its first-ever STEM initiative in the UK this month in partnership with not-for-profit charity Stemettes.

The brand says it is committed to levelling up the STEM playing field while driving forward sustainable fashion solutions. The new initiative aims to inspire women and non-binary people to reach for roles in STEM and will focus on ‘sustainability and style’. Participants will explore STEM’s contribution to a more sustainable fashion future through a panel and networking event, a hackathon, and one-to one mentoring by H&M’s STEM role models who come from a range of fields including artificial intelligence, customer centric technology, assortment and product development.

“Science, technology, engineering, and maths help drive creative thinking and innovation making them crucial industries to delivering a sustainable fashion future. This is why H&M UK has partnered with award-winning social enterprise Stemettes to inspire and support young women and non-binary people to reach for roles in STEM and support this mission,” a H&M spokesperson told Just Style exclusively.

The programme marks a key step in H&M’s quest to become more inclusive and diverse, with the brand noting representation of women and non-binary people in the increasingly digitalised STEM fields is an important equality issue that needs readdressing, since these groups have been historically under-represented.

H&M’s partnership with Stemettes in the UK will be followed by a series of STEM programs being rolled out around the world by H&M Group.

Pascal Brun, head of sustainability at H&M, adds: “This is about the future and how we bring tech, science and data into the core of what we do. I think through this programme, we could position ourselves and attract future talent which will be a core competence in future.”

H&M Group spoke to Just Style towards the end of last year about how new technologies hold the key to a bright future within the fashion industry

Related Companies
DeSL

Product Lifecycle Management and Digital Transformation Solutions for Retail, Fashion, and Apparel Companies

Visit Profile
ITL-Intelligent Label Solutions

Global Apparel Label Manufacturer

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Style