This unique combination of strength, softness, and comfort stretch recovery produces a material with an ultra-soft hand feel and elegant drape without compromising the garment’s durability and longevity. Credit: [Fashion for Good]

Fashion for Good, Bestseller, Inditex and Reformation have joined forces to prototype Kintra’s materials in their product lines driven by a shared goal to explore more sustainable materials and processes.

With a successful $8m Series A funding round in December, Kintra Fibers is positioned to scale its resin and yarn production capacities in line with the volume demands of their brand partners. The funding was led by H&M Group, with participation from Bestseller, Invest FWD, Fashion for Good, New York Ventures, TRE Ventures, Tech Council Ventures, FAB Ventures, and a selected group of angel investors from the fashion industry.

“Kintra’s yarns and fabrics offer a versatility similar to traditional polyester, making them ideal for luxury, athletic, and ready-to-wear markets”, said Katrin Ley managing director at Fashion for Good. “Each brand in the consortium has chosen an application that is unique to their product design needs and sustainability goals. The consortium gains the benefit of advancing multiple applications using Kintra’s materials while prototyping just one.”

Kintra Fibers compared its production processes for raw materials and resin to those of traditional polyester to estimate their environmental impact. Their analysis showed that their resin production process could potentially reduce GHG emissions by 95%, decrease water usage by 30%, and lower energy consumption by 20%.

“By utilising bio-based inputs and designing a biodegradable material from the outset, Kintra addresses the environmental impact caused by traditional polyester at every stage, from production to usage and end-of-life, providing a comprehensive solution for a truly circular fashion industry.” Said Alissa Baier-Lentz, chief operating officer and co-founder of Kintra Fibers.

Kintra’s team expects to achieve even more significant energy savings following completion of a full life cycle assessment. This assessment will include yarn spinning, dyeing, and finishing, which Kintra performs at lower temperatures than those used for traditional polyester. By processing the material at lower temperatures, Kintra could reduce Scope 3 emissions in the manufacturing supply chain.

Kintra’s material has been tested in various fabric construction, durability, strength, and quality compared to traditional polyester.

Camilla Skjønning Jørgensen, innovation manager at Bestseller added: “Given the significant environmental impact of traditional polyester and the expected growth of the synthetic fibre market, there is a clear need for the industry to change. Kintra Fibers fits our Invest FWD strategy where we continuously investigate alternative fibres for long-term viability.”

Earlier this month Fashion for Good rolled out the Dyestuff Library, a digital tool enabling partners to choose sustainable dyestuff based on competitive performance and environmental metrics for commercial use.