Uniqlo store. Image credit: Shutterstock.

As an early signatory to the Pakistan Accord, the owner of Uniqlo and Gu, Fast Retailing said it is committing to ensuring worker health and safety at the facilities of all its production partners where it conducts manufacturing.

As a binding agreement of company and trade union signatories, the Pakistan Accord is an extension of Bangladesh’s 2021 International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry.

The original Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building Safety was established in 2013, resulting from the dramatic tragedy of the Rana Plaza building collapse.

The Pakistan Accord was announced by signatory brands and unions on 14 December 2022 as the first country in addition to Bangladesh where the International Accord model will operate.

Yukihiro Nitta, group executive officer responsible for sustainability at Fast Retailing, said: “Much like the International Accord on which it is based, we believe the Pakistan Accord will also deliver important safety standards to help protect the people who make our clothes. Fast Retailing is pleased to support the Pakistan Accord and to continue making workplaces safer.”

The Pakistan Accord will be in place until the end of 2025, with the prospect of renewal thereafter.

The Pakistan Accord includes all key International Accord features, and promotes workplace and building safety for an initial period of three years through:

Independent inspections

Remediation

An independent complaints mechanism

Training programmes for employees.

Together with its fellow signatories, Fast Retailing will provide funds to support the successful implementation of the Pakistan Accord and help uphold and improve occupational health and safety measures in Pakistan’s garment and textile sector.