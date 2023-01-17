Image via Getty

Launched today (17 January), blockchain-powered FibreTrace Mapped provides transparency in one easy-to-use, globally accessible platform, eliminating the barrier to transparency for producers, manufacturers, brands and retailers.

The cloud-based software solution makes it accessible, with the functionality to upload order and shipping documentation and incorporate existing environmental and social compliance credentials. Fibretrace has attached no fees to its new platform, eliminating the barrier to transparency for producers, manufacturers, brands and retailers.

Fibretrace Mapped works with any fibre, any material, any certification, any document, any data and any integration, in one intuitive system where all information is protected, private and secure. The platform is system agnostic and can integrate with various product and data management systems and tools and allows users to set up their company profile, add colleagues, register their own sites, and invite partners across the supply chain.

The Australian company said the shift in consumer consumption behaviours and growing demands for greater ethical and environmental responsibility has been a key driver for change. Adding, that 60% of fashion consumers want more transparency about the production journey of their clothes, including governments and governing bodies who now prioritise transparency on political agendas and legislative development from the USA’s fabric act to the UNECE’s The Sustainability Pledge.

Shannon Mercer, chief executive officer at FibreTrace, said: “The lack of accountability within the textile industry has left the door wide open for social and environmental neglect and misconduct. Brands have an obligation to look at their supply chain, identify issues, and address them. At FibreTrace we believe that transparency shouldn’t cost the earth, so we decided to launch FibreTrace Mapped free of charge in the hope that we can encourage the industry to claim accountability and responsibility for their supply chains and be the change for a better future.”

FibreTrace aims to enable the industry to create a future that champions sustainable and ethical creation and consumption with Mapped. For enhanced traceability, FibreTrace Verified combines physical tracing technology with the digital platform to provide trust, verification and authenticity of fibre.

Earlier in December last year, vertically integrated textile and garment company Beximco partnered with FibreTrace to deliver complete supply chain traceability to its sustainable practice in Bangladesh and beyond.