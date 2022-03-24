FibreTrace, ICI Pakistan partner on rPET fibre traceability

ICI Pakistan believes the introduction of Terylene Clean, a traceable and sustainable 100% rPET polyester fibre marks a new era of transparency and traceability. The company also says it sets a precedent for the rPET fibre industry to verify the transparency of its fibres.

“ICI Pakistan Limited has partnered with FibreTrace to bring the much-needed transparency in the rPET fibre industry. With Terylene Clean, you can now trace sustainability from source to store to ensure brands are getting what they paid for,” said Nauman Shahid Afzal, vice president of polyester business at ICI Pakistan Ltd.

Salvaged from post-consumer PET waste, Terylene Clean will embed FibreTrace’s patented tracer technology at the raw material stage, to test and verify the presence of rPET fibres at every step of the value chain.

The core of the FibreTrace technology is a patented luminescent pigment that is embedded in raw fibres (or optionally at yarn spinning) and is traced, verified and audited in real-time at each step of the global textile supply chain. This is achieved with a handheld FibreTrace Bluetooth Scanner that identifies and quantifies pigments in fibre, yarn, fabric and finished goods that send encrypted data into secure blockchain and software that was specifically designed and engineered for the textile and apparel supply chain.

Real-time results and data are housed on a FibreTrace platform that can be accessed securely via any device connected to the internet. FibreTrace says its mission is to ensure every member of the textile supply chain can take direct accountability to reduce the environmental impact of the global industry. In doing so, it aims to give the consumer the chance to choose a transparent and sustainable supply chain to follow and purchase from.

Terylene Clean provides circular solutions that are GRS, OEKO-TEX and Ecoflower certified for the world’s leading sustainable textile brands. To date, Terylene Clean has recycled more than 250 million PET bottles and has saved carbon emissions equivalent to planting more than 200,000 trees.

By May 2022, ICI Pakistan says it will have additional production capacity, bringing the total recycled PET bottles to 1.2 billion every year.

Fibretrace was awarded a European patent in 2021 for its tracing technology.

