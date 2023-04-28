Frasers Group is eyeing expansion in Europe with Sports Direct (Credit: Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images).

Frasers Group CEO Michael Murray told an audience at the World Retail Congress that following a successful ‘elevation strategy’ of its UK store portfolio, the Group will now look to grow its presence in Europe.

More specifically, he shared there’s a clear opportunity in the market to export the Sports Direct retail brand to the continent.

He describes it as the most scalable of the Group’s retail models, which also includes department store House of Fraser, fashion brand French Connection and the video game store, Game.

He explained: “The [Sports Direct] proposition doesn’t really exist in Europe, however, it’s difficult to expand in these countries and [the Group] is making sure we’re going into spaces that align with where the brand partners see an opportunity for that elevated proposition in a market.”

Outlining Frasers Group’s investment in sports initiatives, Murray said the Group was giving back to the community of its biggest division: “We’ve invested into schools, getting kids playing sport and trying to get more people back into sports. We have to try and invest in all areas of the business to make sure that we’re doing good for the community as well.”

Alongside the sports category, the company said it has also invested heavily in its multi-brand platform with the acquisition of Studio Retail to create the regulated flexible payment and loyalty offer, Frasers Plus.

In partnership with Tymitt, Frasers Group will integrate rewards and a regulated credit solution for customers that shop across Group facias as well as create tailored communications and marketing.

The business plans to offer the technology platform behind Frasers Plus as a white-label product for other retailers in the future.