G-Star Raw unveils first denim art NFTs 

G-Star Raw has unveiled an NFT avatar of its collectible mascot G-NO the Rhino made entirely of digital denim.

Ten unique G-NO avatars are available from G-Star Raw, each one highlighting an iconic moment in the brand’s history. The auction will go live on community-centric multichain NFT marketplace Rarible, with each G-NO starting at 0.1 ETH.

“We are known for pushing the limits of denim. Turning our mascot into a piece of digital denim art means we’re able to meet our audience’s appetite for innovation and be in the spaces where they are,” says Gwenda van Vliet, chief marketing officer for G-Star Raw.

Every G-NO tells a different brand story and has been meticulously crafted using different denim fabrics and G-Star’s trademark details. Collectors will be the first to own a piece of G-Star RAW digitised denim while simultaneously owning a piece of the brand’s legacy. Buyers will also get an exclusive G-Star Raw product that matches the design and particular story behind their chosen G-NO.

What’s more, G-Star Raw says it wants to build a digital community that will collaboratively define what the brand should do in the web 3 space. People

that contribute ideas and are engaged in the community will be rewarded with a complimentary NFT token which can be burnt to access benefits such as limited product releases, event tickets and potentially give access to future metaverse activations.