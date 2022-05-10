Gartex Texprocess India to highlight sustainable manufacturing 

Gartex Texprocess India, which is jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt India and MEX Exhibitions, aims to accelerate technological advances in the Indian textile and garments industry by showcasing innovative products from over 120 exhibitors.

The show’s organisers say it will attract apparel brands, design studios, fashion designers and merchandisers, trade body representatives, distributors, garment and textile machinery importers, exporters, wholesalers under its roof when the doors open later this week (12-14 May).

Sustainability initiatives by Levi Strauss will be discussed at ‘Denim Talks,’ scheduled on 13 May. This one-day conference will highlight technical innovations and ‘green’ initiatives in the denim manufacturing sector by uniting denim industry stakeholders and thought leaders under a common platform, to present digital manufacturing and bio dyeing techniques for the first time in India while the first-ever flash dyeing of indigo will be made public during the gathering.

Manufacturing technology demonstrations will be on offer from a number of brands, including: Baba Textile Machinery (India) Pvt Ltd, Balaji Sewing Machine Pvt Ltd, Cotton Council International, EH Turel & Company, Felix Schoeller, Gayatritex Engineers Pvt Ltd, Golden Laser India Pvt Ltd, Mehala Machines India Limited, Orange O Tec Pvt Ltd, Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt Ltd, Sera Machines, Sky Enterprises, Sewco Garment Solutions Pvt Ltd and Zoje.

Shri Vijoy Kumar Singh, additional secretary, Ministry of Textiles – Government of India, said:

“I am glad to know that Messe Frankfurt India and MEX Exhibition are organising the first edition of Gartex Texprocess India 2022 in the financial capital of India after successfully hosting the Show in Delhi last year [….] It has been our experience that the textiles industry is majorly dependent on imported machines. There is a need to make most of the machines manufactured in India, particularly in light of current disruption of world logistics services. We in Ministry of Textiles are currently formulating a scheme for incentivising manufacturing of textiles machinery in India. The approach is to incentivise local innovation and at the same time invite eminent manufacturers to set up ventures locally.”

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Retailers Association of India (RAI), Denim Manufacturers’ Association (DMA) and the Gujarat Garment Manufacturers’ Association (GGMA) are among the other top industry bodies extending support to the three-day exhibition.

A number of exhibitions will run alongside one another to provide an all-inclusive platform for the stakeholders of textile, garment and screen-printing industry, with the aim of discovering new manufacturing capabilities in their respective verticals:

Denim Show 2022 –This event will be held in Mumbai for the first time and aims to showcase innovative, fashionable and sustainable trends in the world of denim. Supported by the Denim Manufacturers’ Association, the platform will enable India’s biggest denim brands and mills to reunite under its platform. Hyosung India, Jindal Worldwide, Arvind, Ginni International, Raymond UCO Denim, Bhaskar Denim, LNJ Denim, Oswal Denims, KG Denim, Nandan Denim, and Ashima Group are some of the brands showcasing latest denim collections at the exhibition.

Fabric & Trims Show – The quality and aesthetics of any finished apparel depends on the selection of the right fabric, styling, embellishments and manufacturing process, and Fabrics & Trims will feature fabrics, trimmings, and accessories for garments of the future.

Screen Print India – Showcasing new technological capabilities in digital textile and screen-printing, this exhibition will allow leading brands to demonstrate their manufacturing technologies for screen printing, digital sublimation, heat transfer and textile printing, garment decoration to potential business visitors and traders. The brands being featured include: Dhaval Color Chem Pvt Ltd, Konica Minolta, Skyscreen International Pvt Ltd., Stovec Industries and Epson India Pvt Ltd.

