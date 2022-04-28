Global Fashion Summit Copenhagen to centre on alliances

The Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2022 will take place at the Royal Opera House in Copenhagen, Denmark.

From diving into fashion’s historical exclusion to tackling wage systems and work environments to exploring science-based targets for nature, the Summit’s main stage programme will convene some of the industry’s foremost leaders, visionaries, researchers, politicians, environmentalists, global opinion makers, journalists and more to discuss these critical topics.

The event will be opened by HRH the Crown Princess of Denmark, Patron of the Global Fashion Agenda and Global Fashion Summit before the first-panel session titled Addressing Reality: Radically Reframing Sustainability.

There will also be a keynote on the impact of policy on sustainability in the fashion industry and whether a legislative approach will help slow impact and how they will affect businesses.

A panel discussion on the impact of war and crises on supply chains and sustainable development goals will also take place as will one on material choice.

The theme of the event centres around alliances and a joined-up approach to circularity. A panel discussion will explore how close the industry is to that goal.

Other discussions set to take place include traceability and transparency for systemic change, science-based targets, wage systems and work environments, and the impact of the metaverse.

Throughout the two days, attendees will have access to the Innovation Forum – presenting a curated exhibition of the world’s most promising sustainable solution providers that address the industry’s sustainability challenges. Meanwhile, Matchmaking will enable fashion businesses to advance their sustainability journey, by providing the unique opportunity to be matched with relevant solution providers.

Click here to find out more and to book tickets to the Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen 2022.