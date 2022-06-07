View all newsletters
June 7, 2022

Go Global eyes childrenswear platform with Brums Milano buy

Brand investment platform Go Global Retail has acquired premium children's fashion specialist Brums Milano from Preca Brummel SpA to sit as a portfolio brand on the Janie and Jack platform.

By Beth Wright

Go Global will invest in Brums’ digital capabilities including artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. As a portfolio brand on the Janie and Jack platform, Brums Milano will initially focus on its core customers in Italy, Go Global says.

Go Global previously acquired Janie and Jack from Gap Inc in April of 2021 as part of the US specialty clothing retailer’s bid to prioritise focus and resources behind its billion-dollar Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta labels.

In its Brums Milano acquisition, its first investment in Europe, Go Global will leverage back-office synergies for technology, e-commerce, digital marketing, sourcing, and raw material collaboration for the two companies, creating a global premium childrenswear platform.

“We will execute the same successful playbook that we deployed at Janie and Jack by resetting the operational model and investing into the company’s digital capabilities,” says Jeff Streader, founder and managing partner of Go Global.

Go Global’s international reach will open new markets for Brums Milano into the US as well as into the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Deborah Gargiulo, partner and group CFO of Go Global, adds: “Our team of experienced retail and brand specialists will complement the existing, experienced team in areas of digital strategy, international business development, supply chain and global operations. Growth is our ultimate goal.” 

With more than 150 corporate and franchise store locations in Italy and an online presence, Brums Milano designs, markets and distributes children’s apparel and accessories under the Brums and MEK banners.

