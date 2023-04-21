Outlined in its latest Sustainability Report, Hanesbrands said it continues to build on its progress in sustainability in its operations and its supply chain.

Highlights of the company’s progress in 2021 and 2022 include:

People Goal: Contribute to improving the lives of at least 10 million people through diversity and inclusion, workplace equality, health and wellness, education and community-improvement philanthropy.

Progress:

2.7 million lives impacted by HanesBrands’ philanthropic initiatives and associate and community programmes

8.5 million pieces of essential clothing provided to people in need

50% of senior manager and above positions are held by women in the US.

Planet Goals : Set science-based targets to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce energy and water use by 25%, move to 100% renewable electricity and take landfill waste to zero.

Progress:

30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions; have submitted emissions reduction targets through the Science-Based Target Initiative

92% of waste diverted from landfill

Nearly 50% of the electricity we consume is from renewable sources.

Product Goals : Use 100% recycled/biodegradable polyester and sustainably sourced cotton, reduce packaging weight by 25% and eliminate single-use plastics (what remains must be commonly recyclable or compostable).

Progress:

70% of cotton used is sustainably grown

Projects implemented to reduce single-use plastic by 34%

Projects implemented to reduce packaging weight by 11%

“We are proud of our longstanding history of ethical and responsible business practices and our ongoing commitment to ‘Do What’s Right’,” said Chris Fox, chief sustainability officer, HanesBrands. “Our commitment to sustainability goes back decades, and we look forward to continuing the hard work toward achieving our ambitious 2025 and 2030 sustainability goals.”

HanesBrands also announced the launch of its “I’m In” global associate sustainability campaign, encouraging associates to do simple things to create major change. With more than 50,000 associates around the world, the “I’m In” campaign is designed to further strengthen HanesBrands’ impact on improving the environment and fostering engagement among its internal teams.