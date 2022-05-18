Hela Apparel Holdings recognised for sustainability efforts

Hela Apparel Holdings has gained ISO 14064-1:2018 certification in a move it says marks a key milestone in its sustainability journey.

The ISO 14064-1:2018 certification was awarded to Hela in recognition of the group’s efforts to establish a framework to quantify and report on its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in accordance with ISO’s requirements, as well as implementing a carbon management plan to work towards reducing emissions where possible. A comprehensive group-wide GHG inventory assessment was carried out which included all applicable direct and indirect category 1 2, 3, and 4 GHG emissions.

“This ISO certification is a testament to our constant drive to improve our sustainability efforts despite the global and local challenges we face today,” says Shameen Peiris, CEO of Hela Intimates. “Hela is committed to being at the forefront of the apparel industry’s drive towards carbon-neutral growth with the aim of a sustainable future for the industry. The certification is a reaffirmation of our long-term commitment to help lower our environmental impact.”

Hela continuously strives to be a responsible manufacturer and has introduced multiple sustainability initiatives to reduce its environmental impact. Numerous plant sustainability and environmental compliance certifications demonstrate these efforts. In particular, Hela has obtained both the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and is working towards B Corp certification.

Related

As all other sustainability performance areas impact GHG emissions, Hela will also be setting new targets for energy, water, and waste reduction that will support the achievement of its GHG reduction targets. The next step will be to set and receive third-party approval of a near-term GHG emissions reduction target and Net Zero goal under the SBTi, as well as interim KPIs supporting the SBTi reductions target and achievement of true Net-Zero.

“I would like to congratulate Hela for obtaining their ISO certification,” says Faris Fausz, managing director of SFG. “Hela is demonstrating a strong commitment to reducing its climate change impact by thoroughly, transparently, and properly measuring and reducing its carbon footprint, in line with the most stringent international standards, including ISO 14064-1:2018″.

Hela Apparel Holdings has a global presence with 12 manufacturing facilities across Sri Lanka, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt, as well as design centres in Sri Lanka, the US, UK and France.

It recently expanded its global footprint by formally commencing operations at its latest factory in Egypt following the conclusion of its listing on the Colombo Stock Exchange.