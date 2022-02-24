Higg partners with Apparel Impact Institute on carbon reduction

The Carbon Leadership Program, led by AII’s strategic partner Reset Carbon, has developed a new carbon assessment as a collective effort to reduce global supply chain carbon emissions, it announced in a statement. Higg is to serve as the technology partner hosting the assessment.

“The industry has long lacked a standard and pragmatic approach for manufacturing facilities to determine and achieve their carbon reduction potential,” said Kurt Kipka, VP of AII, which identifies, funds, scales and measures proven quality solutions to accelerate positive impact in the fashion industry.

“When Reset Carbon proposed an in-depth facility questionnaire for creating curated action plans alongside the support of an engineer, we knew it was the perfect solution. Now, our brand partners can confidently nominate, and in some cases, sponsor manufacturing suppliers to help them set or confirm attainable reduction goals.” Reset says its mission is supporting companies to make meaningful reductions in their environmental footprint in their operations and supply chains.

Once manufacturers complete the assessment, they receive a potential carbon reduction score, which helps prioritise manufacturing partners with highest potential for improvement. An optional second step, includes personalised strategies, training, and tools to help set and achieve carbon targets. Manufacturers share assessment data via the Higg platform each month to help engineers and brands understand progress and identify future areas of improvement.

Related

“We’re committed to providing businesses actionable data and insights on their carbon impact so they can evaluate emissions and make strategic decisions and changes to improve performance,” said Jason Kibbey, CEO, Higg, “Offering this carbon assessment on Higg’s platform allows brands access to even more data in one place for offering a comprehensive view of their environmental impact.”

Brands are encouraged to nominate their apparel and footwear supply chain manufacturers to participate in the program.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is a long-time supporter of Higg and says that it views organisations working together as a significant step for the retail industry and more importantly for climate change.

“Carbon Tech Assessment provides AEO the opportunity to develop more meaningful, impactful relationships with our partners while also prioritising the suppliers we connect with,” said Michelle Tarry, senior director, responsible sourcing and sustainability at AEO. “With this data now available on the Higg platform, AEO will be able to reach suppliers faster and implement solutions more efficiently.”

Earlier this month, Higg released new social and labour performance benchmarks for consumer goods manufacturing.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here