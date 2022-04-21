H&M Foundation winner Biorestore launches crowdfunder

Biorestore says its ‘re-tergent’ solution restores, refreshes, and renews garments with one wash in a household washing machine.

Unlike laundry detergents which clean garments, Biorestore claims to scientifically remove pilling from fabric’s surface, which improves colour brilliance, realigns the fibres, and reshapes the macrostructure.

Biorestore is one of five innovations awarded a shared EUR1m grant from the non-profit H&M Foundation for its efforts in helping the fashion industry become more planet positive. As a 2022 Global Change Award winner, Biorestore is recognised as a disruptive innovation that addresses one or several of the earth’s global commons—land, water, oceans, climate and biodiversity—helping the industry get one step closer to reaching the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“We all have that worn-out favorite garment sitting in our closet—a piece of clothing with fond memories that’s been lost to time—the colour faded, the surface rough, bobbled, pilled, the hems and cuffs stretched and shapeless. With Biorestore, we wanted to develop a solution to restore them simply and sustainably,” says Richard Toon, co-founder and creative director.

Biorestore is described as a powder formula made with enzymes and “consciously selected ingredients”. In comparison to other laundry products containing upwards of 29 ingredients, the solution is said to be a minimal formulation of just six essential ingredients. Unlike traditional detergents, the team has refrained from adding chemicals, such as whitening agents, fragrance, silicons, softeners, or optical brighteners. Users simply add Biorestore to their at-home washing machine, set to 40 degrees Celsius Eco, and tumble dry cool.

“Enzymes are available in abundance in nature, acting as catalysts that speed up processes of transformation and conversion in billions of natural and organic processes. The biggest benefit of enzymes is that they are really smart, only activating under very particular conditions. With Biorestore, the active enzyme ingredients identify and target the damaged problem-causing pilling on the garment surface and deep inside the fabric structure. An enzymatic hydrolysis reaction detaches these fibres from the main structure, restoring the fibers and the garment,” Toon adds.

One box, suitable for restoring 1kg of cotton and cotton-blended textiles equivalent to six to eight adult garments, is available starting at the early bird price of US$25 on the Kickstarter platform.