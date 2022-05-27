H&M Group pilots smart mirrors in Cos US stores

Beverly Hills, California: Cos store innovation project. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Cos)

H&M Group says the launch of its new in-store technology-based shopping experience is part of its wider aim to build more relevant and meaningful relationships with consumers.

“The entire retail experience is rapidly changing and we see increasing customer expectations for broad choice and exceptional convenience. Our customers expect retail experiences that are smooth, creative and fun while also catering to their individual, unique style. That is why we continue to challenge ourselves and explore new ideas, to create true customer value and drive change,” the H&M Group says.

It is now rolling out a pilot in Cos US stores following an initial trial in its Beverly Hills, California, store which saw fitting rooms equipped with smart mirrors that recognise products brought into the room (e.g. item, size, and colour) with the possibility to offer personalised product and styling recommendations. On the store floor, other types of smart mirrors can be used for virtual try-on and styling.

H&M Group is also testing new checkout solutions and ways to provide enhanced sustainable delivery and return options.

“We are developing and imagining how COS retail spaces can inspire our customers, both now and for the future. Our ambition is to pilot new technologies that allow us to meet and exceed our customers’ in-store shopping expectations. With Cos Beverly Hills, we have seen first-hand how our customer experience can be elevated with tech enhancements. As a result, these innovations will be rolled-out in more of Cos’ US stores this year,” says Lea Rytz Goldman, managing director, Cos.

H&M Group’s chief technology officer Alan Boehme, adds: “Throughout 2022 we will test a new frictionless and personalised shopping experience — from the fitting room to checkout. This initiative is a natural next step in H&M Group’s long history of innovation, where we use technology to discover new ways of enjoying fashion.”

Other tech-enabled in-store shopping solutions on H&M Group’s agenda include seamless payment options, faster checkout and upgraded delivery/return options.

