Carbon capture company LanzaTech diverts carbon emissions heading for the atmosphere, traps them, and turns them into thread. In a bid to innovate sportswear, H&M Move – the brand’s sustainable activewear unit – is partnering with the material science company for a drop available online at H&M today (6 April).

LanzaTech and H&M Move have created garments from captured emissions and infused them with the brand’s own DryMove technology — a trademarked material that pulls away moisture from the skin and keeps Movers comfortable and dry while moving.

“In collaboration with LanzaTech, we are thrilled to offer our customers a capsule collection made of CarbonSmart polyester, a ground-breaking material using repurposed carbon emissions. This partnership enables H&M Move to explore innovative materials and playing our part in helping to create more sustainable sportswear in the future,” says Simon Brown, general manager at H&M Move.

Jennifer Holmgren CEO of LanzaTech, adds: “The innovations in the textile industry today focus on sustainability for a better world. We are proud to partner with H&M Move on this drop which reflects ways to rethink how we make and how we experience our clothing.”

Using three steps, LanzaTech captures carbon emissions from steel mills, traps them in bioreactors and converts them into the same building blocks that conventional polyester is made of. This solution helps reduce pollution and limits the use of virgin fossil resources needed to make new products.

H&M Move’s upcoming three-piece drop for women includes a jumpsuit, a top and a pair of tights, partly made of LanzaTech CarbonSmart polyester with a DryMove finish.