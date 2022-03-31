View all newsletters
  1. News
March 31, 2022

Hobbs looks to Segura for transparency

Luxury British womenswear brand Hobbs has partnered with Segura to further strengthen its longstanding commitment and approach to ethical trade.

By Fi Forrest

Segura and hobbs

Segura’s solution will enable Hobbs to modernise and improve the quality of its supply chain management, supporting its aim to embed full transparency throughout all tiers in its supply chain, the two firms say.

As part of the TFG London family, Hobbs is aligned to the group sustainability strategy which is based on UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, ETI Base Code and uses the ETI Human Rights Due Diligence Framework to improve the working conditions for the people in its supply chains.

As an established collaborator since 2019, the TFG London Group has partnered with Segura to support the development of the platform, recognising that the first step to enabling a successful ethical trade programme and decent work is transparency.

Segura’s threefold management platform allows Hobbs to contain all supplier processes within one system that enriches supplier data and tracks updates in real-time, enhances how purchase orders are issued, embedding traceability into the linked trims and labelling requirements, and hosts a compliance suite that enables audits, corrective action plans, policy requirements and communications to be streamlined and automated.

Justin Hampshire, group managing director at TFG Brands (London) Limited says: “As a purpose-led business that aims to put people and the planet first, it is important to us to continue to protect the human rights of those who help make and sell our products and services. We take our responsibilities seriously; when we champion higher standards and practices, we can have a real impact on the lives of millions of people across our value chain.”

