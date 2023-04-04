Consultants from supply chain data platform Sedex held a Q&A session at the Xplore Sustainability event to answer questions around Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in business.

A GlobalData survey shows that awareness of corporate ESG strategies remains low and faith in its effectiveness is declining. So what can businesses do to combat this while balancing everyday pressures?

Sedex’s head of consulting services, Bex Hall, gave the assurance that “there is no such thing as perfection in sustainability – it’s all about ongoing improvements. Businesses must continue to improve their practices over time and do it in a way that is adequate to the resources they have.”

She offered four tips for those looking to implement sustainability into their businesses:

Learn from your peers, including competitors to understand what industry standards and best practice is. This should give you an idea of where you stand and what goals and targets you should work towards.

This should give you an idea of where you stand and what goals and targets you should work towards. Analyse every single risk in your supply chain. Focus on suppliers operating in high risk regions dealing with high risk commodities or operating in high risk industries. Then use this to inform your due diligence efforts to see results.

Focus on suppliers operating in high risk regions dealing with high risk commodities or operating in high risk industries. Then use this to inform your due diligence efforts to see results. Identify quick wins and long term goals. This could be obtaining a sustainable certification, implementing living wages in the supply chain or becoming carbon neutral.

This could be obtaining a sustainable certification, implementing living wages in the supply chain or becoming carbon neutral. Focus on internal engagement for results and value for money. Your employees are a big drive for responsible sourcing and sustainability. It’s not just procurement teams, but also site, sales, HR, and marketing teams – anyone in the organisation can be a promoter of your values.

While encouraging, business owners in the audience still had pressing questions about how to turn ESG from an abstract goal into practical realisations.

How do we know if we’re unintentionally greenwashing?

Hall defined greenwashing as “organisations who apply green or sustainable language or claims to their products and services but they’re not able to substantiate it.” She highlighted three main questions that business owners can ask themselves:

Look at the language you’re using. How would someone who’s not familiar with the topic understand what you’ve said?

Have you checked that claim when it comes from your own manufacturing sites or your suppliers?

If someone were to probe you with a question about how your business is green, what data do you have to substantiate that?

Hall added: “It’s fantastic when organisations want to be proud of the work they’re doing. We encourage reporting on ESG in marketing and communications with stakeholders. It can also benefit your relationship with customers.”

However, she emphasised that the risks of claiming to be sustainable without substantiation are now higher than ever, leading to reputational damage and legal repercussions, which can result in fines.

How can we stay on top of responsible business laws?

The Sedex consultancy team confirmed that smaller businesses are also affected by wider laws and need to understand their obligations and what data needs to be prepared. Three pieces of advice were offered:

Map your supply chain and operations, and understand where your tier one suppliers are sourcing from. Identify some trusted resources that have information that speaks to you as a company. Understand the law and key pieces of legislation. Check the milestones that the regulators have published and when they are going to revisit and update the laws. Put those milestones in your team planner.

This, Sedex said, is key for apparel businesses, as the sector will face global mandatory sustainability reporting standards in 2023.

Sedex’s session ended with advice for businesses: “The secret is, even companies with few resources can have tremendous sustainability impacts. It’s important to focus your efforts. As a business, you’re not supposed to take on all the challenges around climate change and sustainable consumption. It’s about picking your battles and seeing where your business can have the biggest impact.”