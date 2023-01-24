The HSBC-AUW School of Apparel and Retail Management offers a one-year Master of Science in Apparel and Retail Management programme aimed at providing skills and knowledge to young female professionals on supply chain management, brand management, fashion, merchandising and managing occupational health and safety issues. It is intended to help Bangladesh’s growing apparel industry to attract more female talent in management roles.

Dr. Rubana Huq, vice chancellor of the Asian University for Women, said: “Today, the apparel industry in Bangladesh needs a homegrown talent pool, which will serve the needs of the sector. Therefore, in order to prepare cohorts ready to take on the challenge of employability in Bangladesh, the AUW is happy to launch the School of Apparel and with HSBC Bangladesh.”

Amanda Murphy, head of commercial banking, South & Southeast Asia, HSBC added: “The global apparel industry is evolving rapidly alongside emerging technologies, changing consumption patterns and an increasing focus on sustainability. We are proud to partner with the Asian University for Women to launch the HSBC-AUW School of Apparel and the Masters programme, equipping future talent with the expertise to drive continued innovation in Bangladesh’s largest export industry. Importantly, this programme supports the professional and leadership development of women, providing better access to opportunities through inclusion and fostering the long-term growth for Bangladesh and its communities.”

The programme aims to create a pool of trained women management graduates to lead businesses in the apparel sector. Ensuring international standard education, this programme will also build local management talent and enable enduring skill formation, while supporting female empowerment. Academic excellence, industry relevance and social significance would be the defining features of the programme, which will provide students hands-on experience of collaborating with the global counterparts, acting as a bridge between the academia and the industry. 50 students will be enrolled in the inaugural year, with 13 courses offered in the programme. Additionally, HSBC will set up 50 design (MAC) labs, provide support for curriculum and faculty, IT and class infrastructure and education materials.

