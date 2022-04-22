Hugo Boss to launch Pre-Loved resale platform

German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss is set to invite customers to buy pre-owned items as they would new, with the launch of a premium resale platform in the third quarter of 2022.

Hugo Boss Pre-Loved will launch initially in France, with the platform planned to expand to Germany, the UK, and the US in 2025.

An online process will allow customers to return used items to Hugo Boss in exchange for credit that can be spent online, on new or pre-owned items, or in store. Once fully quality checked, the pre-owned products will become part of a curated second-hand assortment for sale on Hugo Boss Pre-Loved, ready to begin a second life in a new wardrobe. The service will initially feature clothing, with accessories planned to be added in the future.

In another step to extend the lifecycle of its products, Hugo Boss will also launch a care and repair service in selected German stores later this year, with more key markets to follow. The service will cover the repair of suits, jeans, shoes, jersey products, and leather goods, helping to ensure that these items can be enjoyed by consumers for longer.

“The high quality of our products allows them to have several lives, and our entry into the growing resale market is a natural step for us as a company,” explains Heiko Schäfer, chief operating officer at Hugo Boss. “Hugo Boss Pre-Loved will support our move towards a circular business model, while our repair service will allow customers to wear their favourite pieces for longer and reduce consumption of scarce resources.”

Hugo Boss says the new initiatives move it closer towards its sustainability ambitions, which include the goal that eight out of ten products are circular by 2030. Extensive circular design trainings have already taken place within the design teams at the company, in order to incorporate the topic at the very first point of product development, it adds.

Whats more, it notes the Hugo Boss Circular Product Policy, which includes detailed guidelines for circular design and the strict criteria for circular products, will be published by the end of April, creating even more transparency around the topic. Such a product must meet three requirements: to be made from renewable or recycled materials, fully recyclable, and designed for longevity.

The company says it has made a clear commitment to limiting its resource consumption wherever possible, and the strategic goal of an end-to-end circular business model is firmly within its sights.

Last month, Hugo Boss issued an upbeat outlook for fiscal 2022 despite concerns remaining over the Covid-19 pandemic and the implications of a potential further escalation of the war in Ukraine on overall economic and sector growth.

While, Frasers Group recently increased its investment in Hugo Boss, in a move it says reflects its belief in the brand, strategy and management team.