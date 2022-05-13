Huntsman Textile Effects introduces “industry-first” blue formazan dye

Huntsman says its new Novacron Atlantic EC-NC is the industry’s first blue formazan dye and will not fade when exposed to chlorine, air pollution, light, or perspiration.

The patented Novacron Atlantic EC-NC blue element completes Huntsman Textile Effects’ Non-Contrasting Concept and is said to address the challenges faced by mills to deliver:

Improved light-, perspiration- and chlorine-fastness. Ideal for the production of light-medium shades of towels and bedding and T-shirts, shirts and trousers, the dye meets the most stringent home laundering programme requirements of US and Japanese brands, and also performs well in other markets where chlorine is added to water supplies, Huntsman says.

High NOx resistance. NOx present in the air makes textile products more susceptible to fading during transportation, storage and retail display. The high NOx resistance of Novacron Atlantic EC-NC enables mills and brands to achieve positive differentiation with textiles that are less likely to fade.

Outstanding operational excellence. With unique application properties for both exhaust and pad processes, and outstanding compatibility with all other trichromatic dyes, Novacron Atlantic EC-NC is a breakthrough in what Huntsman calls “right-first-time production.”

“Leading global brands are increasingly demanding textiles that won’t fade when exposed to chlorine during home or commercial laundering or to gas fading (NOx). Huntsman’s new Novacron Atlantic EC-NC is a true milestone in the history of blue dye development. Based on a patented dye molecule, it gives mills and brands a trouble-free way to produce more sustainable, long-lasting textile products,” says Dhirendra Gautam, senior director, global market strategy and innovation, Huntsman Textile Effects.

The IP-protected Novacron Atlantic EC-NC dye is also an addition to the Novacron NC concept for earth tone coloirs. The earth tones – from sand to brown, olive, beige, khaki and grey – are said to be popular in casual wear and sports apparel.

