The Natural Fibre Connect conference will return to Biella, Italy from 25-29 September and will also have opportunities to tune in virtually. Credit: NFC website.

Natural Fibre Connect, an alliance between leading alpaca, cashmere, mohair and wool organisations, aims to build a more transparent supply chain and empower fibre communities by fostering collaboration.

The event will provide a mixture of plenary sessions, mill visits and workshops to give attendees an insights into the latest trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the future of animal fibres.

Sustainability, innovation, and transformative trends will be at the forefront of the conversation as speakers and representatives from across the sector engage in the discussion.

Topics discussed at NFC range from global trends influencing the textile fibre industry; regenerative agriculture fibre traceability, innovation and technology to green finance.

This year, the keynote speakers include Veronica Bates Kassatly (independent analyst), Anna Heaton (Textile Exchange), Philippa Grogan (Eco-Age) with more still to be be announced.

In addition, various fibre standards will be holding working-group meetings during the event including RMS, RWS, SFA and ZDHC.

Attendees in Italy will have exclusive access to behind-the-scenes mill tours, witnessing first-hand how Italian craftsmanship transforms raw fibre into premium textiles.

The conference is focused on the perspectives of growers and herders so those attending will have the opportunity to hear directly from this stakeholder group about the key challenges and trends impacting the foundations of the natural fibre sector as well as their livelihoods.

Evelyn Diaz, a Peruvian alpaca grower and veterinarian, explained: “NFC is an event that allows us to connect with other growers, with the textile industry and the entire value chain. Likewise, it allows us to share and learn more about the problems and opportunities we have in common, and work together to improve our herds that produce alpaca, wool, mohair, and cashmere fibre.

“Let us remember that not only do we have the right to inhabit this beautiful space in the universe, but we must also think about future generations. I think that natural fibres offer us a chance at life and it is a great challenge for NFC to keep connecting with growers and entrepreneurs around the world.”

The alliance pointed out that whether attending virtually or in person, NFC gives those working within the industry the opportunity to expand their professional network, connect with potential partners and leave with takeaways.

International Alpaca Association, Mohair South Africa, the Schneider Group, and the Sustainable Fibre Alliance will collectively host this conference.