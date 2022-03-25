Inaugural NRF Supply Chain 360 taking shape

The National Retail Federation’s newest event, NRF Supply Chain 360, will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, this summer to address the ongoing global supply chain challenges being faced by the industry.

Joining Freeze on the speaker roster will be Shekar Natarajan, executive vice president, chief supply chain officer at American Eagle Outfitters Inc, and Eugene Seroka, executive director, Port of Los Angeles.

Taking place on 20-21 June at Huntington Convention Center, the conference and expo will feature more than 25 sessions and 100 exhibitors with expertise and solutions related to supply chain operations, fulfilment, sourcing, and corporate social responsibility.

Announcing the inaugural Supply Chain 360 event last year, NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said: “Retailers have experienced significant supply chain disruptions and sustainability demands over the last 18 months. As these issues continue to evolve, it will become increasingly critical that retailers of all sizes have access to a diverse and robust supply chain to operate successfully.

“We are convening industry experts to provide a holistic look at the modes and methods needed to build an expansive supply chain ecosystem that will remain self-sustaining for decades.”

Earlier this month, NRF said US retail sales are expected to grow between 6-8% in 2022 to reach more than US$4.86 trillion.

NRF requires all attendees of NRF Supply Chain 360 to be fully vaccinated for Covid and to provide valid proof of vaccination.

Click here for more information on the event.

