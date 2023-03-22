Tessitura Monti India Private Limited is engaged in the manufacture of processed luxury and high-value cotton fabric. Hi Fabrique bought the company from Italy’s Tessitura Monti Spa – a spinner, weaver and processor of textiles.

Hi Fabrique chairman, Jodhraj, has been appointed as chairman of Tessitura Monti India.



He said: “With this acquisition, we will be able to leverage the strengths of both companies to create a more robust and diversified product portfolio. By combining our expertise, resources, and talent, we will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and deliver innovative solutions that exceed their expectations.”

The acquisition will allow Hi Fabrique to create a more “robust and diversified” product portfolio.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, Hi Fabrique Ltd is a manufacturing company engaged in producing and distributing premium cotton shirting ready fabric.