Inditex signs agreement with Conservation International

Inditex, the owner of Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home, said the purpose of its contribution is to expand and scale the work of the Regenerative Fund for Nature – launched in 2021 by Conservation International and Kering with the goal of transforming 1,000,000 hectares of crop and rangelands into regenerative agricultural systems by 2026.

The investment will work to enhance sustainability in the fashion industry, which is fundamentally dependent on agriculture for its raw materials. From cotton to wool, or leather to cashmere, most clothing begins on a farm or rangeland. Agriculture is also a significant driver of impacts on nature. Regenerative agricultural practices therefore offer a unique solution and have the ability to restore nature and yield environmental benefits. When done correctly, these farming and grazing practices increase soil fertility and function, restore water cycles, enhance biodiversity, and store carbon.

Conservation International’s fund will continue to prioritise projects that advance regenerative outcomes, with Inditex’s investment focusing on regenerative practices in the areas of man-made cellulosic fibres and cotton. Grants will go to farming groups, project leaders, NGOs and other stakeholders who are ready to test, prove and scale regenerative practices, which focus on working in harmony with natural systems.

Funds allocated to this collaboration come from Inditex’s #BRINGYOURBAG initiative – following the elimination of plastic shopping bags, in 2021, Inditex commenced charging customers for single use paper shopping bags to encourage the use of reusable bags. Full proceeds generated through the shopping bag charge initiative are being invested in environmental and social projects in collaboration with non-profit organisations such as Water.org, WWF or Action Social Advancement (ASA), among others.

At the end of last year, Inditex joined forces with WWF to finance nine forest restoration projects across North Africa, Europe, Asia and Latin America.