Inditex and Jeanologia have developed an Air Fibre Washer designed to extract microfibers during garment fabrication. Credit: Jeanologia.

The new Air Fiber Washer is capable of extracting 60% of microfibres during garment manufacturing by using a combination of dynamic airflow and microfiltration to capture microfibres.

It was created with the aim of reducing the release of microfibre in initial washes, which is done using an industrial pretreatment that removes these particles.

Microfibres are described as small particles with a length of less than 15 millimetres that are shed from textiles, especially during initial domestic washes. This poses a challenge for the textile industry due to existing limitations in current industrial capacities for water treatment.

Inditex and Jeanologia pointed out that this innovation reduces microfibre shedding without employing water or thermal energy and does not compromise aspects such as fabric quality. They explained how the Air Fiber Washer instead uses dynamic airflow to extract microfibres from the garments and collects it in a containment bag for potential recycling.

Each Air Fiber Washer is capable of collecting up to 325 kg of microfibre per year, depending on the type of fabric, and machine conditions including loading and movement.

This technology will be shared with the industry with no strings attached, as part of the effort of both companies to mitigate microfibre shedding. The two believe it is another step closer towards a circular industry with zero waste.

Enrique Silla, president of Jeanologia, emphasised that the goal of Jeanologia is to offer cost-neutral technological solutions to manufacturers, brands and retailers so that they can act immediately.

Silla said: “Working with Inditex is a great experience and a source of pride. This initiative is just the first step in the mission we have set for ourselves to minimise the impact of microfibre shedding in textile manufacturing and in the product life cycle.”

Javier Losada, general director of sustainability at Inditex, said: “We must promote innovative solutions that allow us to respond to the challenges of our industry, such as microfibre shedding. This project with Jeanologia is an example of how we can collaborate with other industries to limit our impact on resources such as water right from the manufacturing stage.”

In April, Jeanologia developed an innovative circular washing process. The company marked a new milestone in the textile industry by achieving an authentic vintage look of natural ageing and stone wash through Atmos, an innovative circular atmosphere washing process with zero discharge.