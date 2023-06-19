he announcement follows a series of recent initiatives and achievements by Interloop. Credit: Shutterstock- Izan Maqbool

This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to mitigating its environmental impact and advancing towards decarbonisation.

Interloop has set ambitious targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. These targets include a 51% reduction in direct emissions (Scope 1) and indirect emissions (Scope 2) in alignment with the 1.5°C pathway. Additionally, the company aims to achieve a 30% reduction in emissions across its value chain (Scope 3) by 2032.

“We have significantly ramped up our investment in clean energy and continuous process improvement to reach our targets,” said Navid Fazil, CEO at Interloop. “With rigorous emissions tracking and transparent reporting, we are determined to confront challenges head-on and make substantial progress along the way.”

By setting science-based targets, Interloop is demonstrating its willingness to align its operations with the latest climate science and contribute to global efforts to limit global warming.

The announcement follows a series of recent initiatives and achievements by Interloop. The company has installed 8 MW of renewable energy capacity, further reducing its reliance on fossil fuels and increasing its use of clean energy sources. Additionally, Interloop has obtained LEED certification for three of its manufacturing plants, demonstrating its commitment to environmentally responsible practices throughout its operations.

Furthermore, Interloop has achieved the Interloop Organic Kapas IC1 certification, which validates the company’s adherence to organic cotton cultivation practices. This certification reinforces Interloop’s commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing, ensuring that its products meet the highest environmental standards.

