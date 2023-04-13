Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics Spring 2023 took place across three days at the end of March and featured nearly 3,000 exhibitors, up 25% year-on-year, from 22 countries and regions.

Organisers Messe Frankfurt said with a worldwide reputation for its product diversity and internationality, the Spring Edition of Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics reaffirmed its position as the ideal platform for the whole textile value chain to assemble. International exhibitors hoping to reconnect with domestic buyers confirmed their goals had been accomplished, while participants were impressed with the fringe programme, and benefitted from the extensive sourcing opportunities available at the concurrent Yarn Expo Spring and Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles Spring.

Wilmet Shea, general manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, remarked: “We are glad to have witnessed so many industry players reunited at the fairground, with largely positive feedback. China is reasserting itself on the global stage, and upon the evidence at the fairground this week, its textile market is following suit. Exhibitors were particularly pleased with the overwhelming visitor flow which has confirmed that a ‘back-to-business’ mentality is prevalent again. The fair has been growing in importance for nearly three decades, and is now consistently a crucial platform for the textile industry to keep up with market trends and embrace the latest apparel technology. After the success of this Spring Edition, we are optimistic about bringing further opportunities to the industry when we gather here again for our Autumn Edition in August.”

Many buyers were prompted into business interactions across the fair’s six halls, spanning over 160,000 square metres, and high traffic areas included the Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan Pavilions.

“Our booth has been very popular and we are thrilled to have met with many high-quality potential customers from China, South Asia, Japan, and more. Designers and online brands have shown great interest in our fabrics. Looking to the future, we expect fabrics to combine sports and outdoor applications, such as anti-UV, and trend towards outdoor-friendly, functional fabrics that are soft and comfortable,” commented Qian Xu, general manager, Shanghai Ueyama Co Ltd

“Abbey Yu, manager of sales and marketing, Framis Italia, added: “We have exhibited at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics for more than ten years, and the results and good feedback we receive at each edition ensures that we keep coming back. The presence of high-quality buyers across the array of major market segments is in line with the broad appeal of our products. Manufacturers of fashion, outdoor, sports, underwear and special work clothes all came to visit our booth.”

Rainer Roten, CEO, Testex (Shanghai) Textile Testing Co Ltd, added: “The current trends of the textile industry are recycling, sustainability and traceability of products. Many of our customers are exhibiting at the fair, so this is an excellent opportunity for us to meet with them as well as a variety of other companies along the entire value chain. I see good potential for the Chinese market because it is so large, and it has an enormous manufacturing base. The world is very much depending on China.”

On the buyer front, Ling Han, U&MI, tailor-made children’s wear, said: “The quality of the exhibitors is very high; visiting designers’ eyes have been glued to the fabrics. After a day of sourcing, I made many business connections, found sought-after fabrics, buttons and lace, and also gained a lot of inspiration. Many exhibitors don’t do online business, and if you don’t come to Intertextile Apparel, you cannot interact with them. This fair has really been worth my time.”

While Nancy Wang, global fabric team, Perry Ellis International, added: “Intertextile Apparel allows us to efficiently match with new exhibitors, and to catch up with old suppliers. Today I saw many innovative products and fashion trends, including recycled fabrics, which I can recommend to my colleagues when I return to the US. The amount of exhibitors has grown, and the fairground is consistently being refreshed at every edition.”